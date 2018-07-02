The driver involved in a June 27 crash in rural St. Croix Falls has been identified.
News
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced today that an inmate at the jail had died, reportedly the result of a previous medical condition.
The bulk of construction is finished on the county highway department’s new garage, reported Highway Department Commissioner Emil “Moe” Norby. And work continues at a quick clip.
The Wisconsin legislature passed legislation in November and April to allow all terrain vehicles (ATV) and utility vehicles (UTV) to drive on paved roads.
Sports
Osceola Braves
How do you pick a puppy out of a litter of cute? I get that question a lot since I’ve been raising, breeding and training dogs professionally for over 40 years. As simple as the question is, the answer is complicated. All puppies are different and all have their own personalities. Look at an…
The Osceola Chieftain wrestling squad led by head coach Nate Demulling is on an upswing. Osceola put together a winning dual meet season last year and went 4-3 in conference meets in the tough Middle Border. The outlook for the upcoming season is promising as the Chieftains lose only two fro…
Obituaries
Jerome Robert Miller of Osceola died June 24, 2018. He was 78.
Diane C. Stelton of St. Croix Falls died peacefully, surrounde…
Robert Luis Dietsche, age 89, of Osceola, WI, passed peacefull…
Thaddeus “Ted” Gonsowski of Birchwood, Wis., died May 19, 2018…
Opinion
How do you pick a puppy out of a litter of cute? I get that question a lot since I’ve been raising, breeding and training dogs professionally for over 40 years. As simple as the question is, the answer is complicated. All puppies are different and all have their own personalities. Look at an…
Is it possible to be too well informed? To know too much?
The Fourth of July is looming large on the horizon, the traditional half way mark of summer. I’ve got a couple questions. Have you had an opportunity to enjoy some time off? And where did June go?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.